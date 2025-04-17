Bloom Earns Quality Certification

Bloom, a national cannabis vape brand, announced it has earned Environmental & Consumer Compliance Organization (ECCO) Certification in California — raising the bar for product testing, accountability, and transparency within the cannabis industry. Regulatory enforcement and lab testing standards vary widely across states in the cannabis market, often resulting in inconsistent, conflicting product results.

“By achieving ECCO Certification, Bloom reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality products for our customers,” said Thomas Brinly, VP of Operations and Supply Chain at Bloom. “This certification ensures that consumers have transparent, verified information about what’s in their vapes—tested beyond standard regulatory requirements. We encourage other brands to join us in raising the bar for product integrity and consistency across the cannabis industry.”

ECCO is an independent, nonprofit organization committed to consumer and environmental safety. Products certified by ECCO are rigorously screened for over 100 potential contaminants beyond what the California DCC requires. This is all done through ongoing third-party lab testing. Certification is only awarded to brands that pass stringent benchmarks for safety, integrity, and transparency. ECCO is currently offered in the state of California.