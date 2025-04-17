Federal Judge Allows Zyn Lawsuit to Progress

A federal judge in Florida allowed key claims to move forward in two consumer class action lawsuits against Philip Morris and its subsidiary, Swedish Match, over allegations that their Zyn nicotine pouches cause ongoing health issues and are deceptively marketed, especially to young people.

In March, U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas partially granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss, tossing a single claim of fraudulent concealment for lacking sufficient detail and a clear connection between the alleged misrepresentation and the plaintiffs’ injuries. However, the claims were reportedly dismissed without prejudice, giving the plaintiffs an opportunity to amend their complaints. The court upheld the bulk of the plaintiffs’ claims, including those for design defects, failure to warn, and negligence. The judge also rejected Philip Morris’ efforts to dismiss the lawsuits for lack of jurisdiction, finding that the companies’ business activities in Florida, including marketing and selling Zyn, provided sufficient basis for the federal court to hear the case.

Plaintiffs in the Zyn lawsuits allege Philip Morris and Swedish Match falsely maintain Zyn is a smokeless nicotine replacement therapy from cigarettes or e-cigarettes, despite the nicotine concentration levels in Zyn exceeding the levels found in nicotine replacement therapies. Philip Morris said it is reviewing the ruling and intends to “vigorously defend” itself against the remaining claims.