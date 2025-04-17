German Study Finds Smokers Unmotivated to Quit

A German Study on Tobacco Use (DEBRA) reported that around 30% of the population smoked cigarettes in 2024. The study focused on the habits and thoughts of nearly 1,200 adults who smoked daily and found that 51.2% of people who smoked were not motivated to stop smoking, 29.1% reported an intention to quit in the following year, and the remainder had some desire to quit but had not decided when to try.

Lack of motivation was highest among people who 65 and older (64.4%) and lowest among those aged 19 to 34 years (38.9%). People with lower socioeconomic status who smoked had less motivation to quit than those with a higher socioeconomic status. In the sample of people who smoke, the barriers to quitting smoking included enjoyment of smoking (50.1%), difficulty in changing habits (41.4%), and lack of discipline (31.2%), with key differences among age groups. Only 27.3% of people who smoke perceived E-cigs/HTPs to have lower health risks relative to cigarettes, versus 84.7% of smoke-free product (SFP) users.

“The best way to reduce the health risks of smoking is to quit smoking altogether. However, focusing solely on cessation does not acknowledge the real challenges that people who smoke (barriers to quitting) face when trying to quit,” the study concluded. “The survey results, specifically on the lack of motivation to quit, suggest that current tobacco control measures are not effectively motivating the majority of people who smoke in Germany to quit. This study demonstrated that half of the people who smoke surveyed are not motivated to quit, and only 5% plan to quit in the next month. Older segments of the study population (aged 50+) and those in lower-income brackets are even less motivated to quit, with smoking enjoyment being the biggest barrier to quitting, affecting more than 60% of people who smoke and do not want to quit.

“Lack of motivation to quit smoking and barriers to quitting manifest in different ways, implying that differentiated approaches are required to help people who smoke successfully move away from smoking cigarettes. They should have access to accurate information on the role of combustion-generated toxicants as the primary cause of smoking-related diseases and the relative risks of SFPs compared with continuing to smoke. Sustainably reducing smoking prevalence in Germany will require an integrated strategy that complements the existing tobacco control and prevention measures with tools based on the principles of tobacco harm reduction.”