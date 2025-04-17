Nepal’s Plan to License Tobacco Faces Pushback 

Nepal Industry Minister Damodar Bhandari is preparing to grant licenses to the cigarette, tobacco (gutkha), and alcohol industries, according to Republica. The Consumer Awareness Campaign-Nepal (CAC-N), however, expressed strong objection to the government’s plan. CAC-N Chairperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari urged the government not to permit the production of items harmful to public health.

In a case where the Supreme Court issued a directive to control tobacco products, CAC-N raised concerns that granting licenses to such industries would constitute contempt of court. President Bhattarai stated that the campaign has also urged Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to take the issue seriously for the protection of public health and property, and urged Minister Bhandari to immediately halt the license distribution process.

CAC-N said allowing such industries to operate is troubling and has called for a reversal of the decision, stating that it benefits only a few industrialists.