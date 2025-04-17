PCA Announces Next Four Shows

After the 2025 PCA Convention & Trade Show ended last weekend, the Premium Cigar Association announced the show dates and locations for the next four years:

PCA 2026 — New Orleans Morial Convention Center (April 17-20)

PCA 2027 — Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall (March 5-8)

PCA 2028 — Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall (March 3-6)

PCA 2029 — New Orleans Morial Convention Center (TBA)

The PCA says nearly 6,000 people registered to attend this year’s event, making it the largest cigar-focused event in the world. The annual PCA Convention & Trade Show is an industry event where companies that sell cigars, cigar accessories, and other adjacent products exhibit.