Zimbabwe to Double Shisha Output

Despite only increasing planted land by 25%, Zimbabwe is expected to see its Shisha crop double in 2025. Mostly being produced under a contract spearheaded by Cavendish Lloyd Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd. (CLZ), the increase in production is being attributed to the adoption of good agronomic practices, collaboration between growers and technicians, and favorable weather conditions.

“We are projecting a total of 800,000 kilograms of cured Shisha tobacco by the end of the season, a significant increase from last year’s 400,000 kg,” Dr Rebecca Manford, chief executive officer for CLZ said. “The price for the crop has remained strong, with the highest price recorded so far at US$5.75 per kg, an increase from last season’s US$5.70.”

Shisha was introduced commercially in Zimbabwe in 2022, and last year was negatively impacted by the El Nino drought. The number of growers increased from 65 to 125 this year, yet the land committed only increased from 388 to 485 hectares. Production of the crop has presented farmers with more investment opportunities to widen their farming business as part of the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan.