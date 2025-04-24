Cannatrol Opens Denver Office

Cannatrol, a Vermont-based company that supports commercial cannabis cultivation by streamlining and controlling the drying, curing, and post-harvest processes, announced the opening of its new Colorado hub in the Denver Tech Center. This office will serve as a strategic base for the company’s western operations and upcoming distribution hub for its postharvest systems, sales of which have demonstrated strong, steady growth since inception in 2021.

The company also announced the hirings of Michael Lucchino as executive vice president of sales and Kameron Simpson as product manager.