Marlon Wayans Launches Cigar Brand

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans announced the launch of his new Liga Tridente Cigar brand. The Honduran-made cigar is still new to the market, available in around 18 stores in the United States, but Wayans, who is one of the owners, says he is hoping to double its retail reach for next year.

The brand comes in three blends. The Liga Tridente Habano is the largest, with three sizes, made with Nicaraguan wrappers and binders, and a blend of fillers from Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Colombia. The Yasuke Maduro, made with Costa Rican wrapper, Nicaraguan binder, and a mix of Costa Rican and Honduran filler, comes in two sizes. And the Liga Tridente Maduro, is a 6-by-50 Toro made with a mix of Nicaraguan and Columbian tobaccos, and is the highest priced cigar in the line at $40 per.

Wayans has been in more than 20 movies and is known for films such as Scary Movie and its sequel, along with television shows such as “In Living Color” and “The Wayans Bros.”

“I used to smoke back in the day in the ’90s,” he said at the launch party. “This time, I am doing it as both a joy and investment.”