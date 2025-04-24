PMI Halts U.S. Cigar Sale

Bloomberg reported that yesterday Philip Morris International Inc. called off the sale of its $1 billion US cigar business, citing the “current environment” in the latest deal to go awry amid market turmoil.

PMI said following a thorough review and after taking into account the current environment, it will not shed the cigar unit it acquired as part of its $16 billion purchase of rival Swedish Match. It has previously said it wanted to dispose of US cigars as it continues to pin its future on a shift toward smoke-free alternatives to traditional tobacco products.

The company said strong sales of Zyn nicotine pouches — also acquired from Swedish Match — were driving performance as it boosted adjusted earnings per share guidance this year to as much as $7.49, compared with a previous targeted high of $7.17.

The smoke-free business includes Zyn and IQOS heated tobacco sticks and accounted for 42% of the first-quarter total net revenue. Philip Morris wants to generate more than two-thirds of its sales from alternative products by 2030.