PMI Surpasses Estimates for Fourth Straight Quarter

Today (April 23), Philip Morris International announced first-quarter earnings of $1.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 per share. This is a 12.7% increase, and compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items, and mark the fourth straight quarter the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates.

PMI posted revenue of $9.3 billion for the quarter ended March 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.97%.

“We achieved exceptionally strong performance in the first quarter, with continued volume growth supporting an excellent top-line performance and very strong margin expansion,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer. “Our smoke-free business goes from strength to strength, delivering organic growth of over 20% in net revenues and over 33% in gross profit.

“We remain confident in our ability to deliver superior results, despite an uncertain and volatile global economic environment, and now forecast double-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth in dollar terms for the full year.”

PMI’s smoke-free business saw a 14.4% increase in shipment volumes, and now accounts for 42% of its total net revenues and 44% of its total gross profit.