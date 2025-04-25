Australian State Ups Penalties for Illicit Tobacco 

Australia’s New South Wales government has introduced major reforms that are expected to be phased in by July 1 to combat illicit tobacco sales. They include a new licensing scheme for retailers and significantly increased penalties for offenders. NSW is following the lead of Queensland, which recently enacted similar measures.

Under NSW’s new laws, businesses will need to obtain a tobacco retailing license or face fines of up to A$220,000 ($140,000) for corporations and A$44,000 ($28,000) for individuals. Retailers with a current Retailer Identification Number (RIN) will receive information on how to apply for a license.

Heavier penalties are now in effect for offenses such as selling single cigarettes or in packs of less than 20, tobacco products without health warnings, or using prohibited packaging. Corporations caught committing these offenses face fines of up to A$770,000 ($493,000), while individuals can be fined A$154,000 ($98,600).

The new laws have also strengthened penalties for both individuals and corporations caught selling tobacco products to minors. Individuals can be fined up to A$22,000 ($14,000) for their first offense and A$110,000 ($70,400) for subsequent offenses, while corporations face fines of up to A$110,000 for a first offense and A$220,000 for further offenses.