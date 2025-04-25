JTI Completes Promotion for Ultra Value Products

Japan Tobacco International announced the winner of its Mayfair Gold competition that ran from September 2024 to February 2025, promoting the launch of the Mayfair Gold Rolling Tobacco (RYO) and continuing the momentum of Mayfair Gold Ready Made Cigarettes. Imran Ghaffar, of Wilsons Supermarket in, Kirkcaldy, Scotland, won a new Mini Cooper.

The competition was open to all retailers, with participants earning entries by scanning the barcodes of Mayfair Gold RMC or RYO outers using the JTI360 scanner. Each scanned code acted as an entry ticket. Each week, five tickets were drawn, with retailers winning prizes such as £100 gift cards, iPads, and headphones. The competition gained 142,000 entries, and at the end, the grand-prize winner was drawn.

“The Mayfair Gold JTI360 competition was a fantastic opportunity for us to continue supporting hard-working retailers across the UK,” said Lisa Anderson, Marketing Director at JTI UK. “We recognize the vital role they play in communities up and down the country, and we’re proud to offer initiatives like this that reward their hard work and dedication. We congratulate Imran and hope he enjoys his new car!”

Mayfair Gold represents JTI’s most affordable cheapest offering in both the RMC and RYO sectors. JTI said the Ultra Value sector remains the fastest growing in share terms at 17.6% of the combined tobacco market.

“Over 70% of shoppers who purchase tobacco in convenience stores say price is the main reason for their visit, and the majority of tobacco customers said price is important when purchasing the product in store, therefore, retailers should ensure they remain competitive by selling at [recommended retail price],” Anderson said. “Retailers can take advantage of the Margin Calculator on JTI360, JTI’s retailer hub, to establish their profit per pack [of JTI brands], making it easier to set competitive prices without sacrificing profitability.”