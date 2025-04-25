Study: Chips and Biometrics Protect ENDS Devices from Underage Use

IKE Tech LLC announced the results from a multi-center Human Factors Validation Study evaluating its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) System, where 100% of users completed age verification, and no underage users were able to activate a device. According to the company, IKE System is the first interoperable biometric blockchain-based platform designed to control access to electronic nicotine delivery systems.

IKE Tech is a joint venture between Ispire Technology Inc., Berify, and Chemular.

The study assessed usability, safety, and effectiveness in preventing underage access to ENDS, using BLE-enabled chips and biometric authentication to control device access in real-time.

“Our findings prove that digital access control is not only achievable but scalable—and essential to the future of ENDS regulation” said John Patterson, President of IKE Tech. “We’re not just building technology. We’re building a new regulatory framework, one that gives the FDA and manufacturers powerful tools to safeguard public health and ensure adult-only access. This is bigger than just a chip—it’s a paradigm shift.”

Conducted with more than 100 participants, the study simulated real-world use of the IKE system. Participants downloaded the app, verified their age, paired with a test device, and interacted with BLE-based access controls. Devices could only be reactivated with biometric authentication. One hundred percent of devices deactivated after a period of inactivity or loss of Bluetooth signal, and 91% rated the app “extremely easy” or “very easy” to use.