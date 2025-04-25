Thailand: Vape Users Can be Charged with Receiving Smuggled Goods 

The Thai government will take tougher action against e-cigarette users, who can now be charged with receiving smuggled products, deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksa-anurak said. The government will step up its suppression efforts of e-cigarettes and related products, prosecuting not only smugglers and distributors but now also the users.

Under the Customs Act, the offense carries a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine equivalent to four times as much as the prices of smuggled products plus any duty. E-cigarettes are illegal in Thailand, but that has not stopped them from being openly sold, even in areas near schools, leading to an alarming increase in vaping among young people. The recent hospitalization of teens with lung damage has drawn further attention to the problem.

Anukul said the percentage of vape users among people aged 15-29 years rose from 5.8% in 2019 to 12.2% in 2024.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently ordered a serious crackdown on e-cigarettes, particularly online sales channels. Anukul said that in the two months since the crackdown began, sales and the number of e-cigarette users had dropped by more than 80%.