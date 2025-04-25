Turning Point Announces Q1 Review

Turning Point Brands, Inc. announced that on May 7, it will hold a conference call to review 1st quarter 2025 results at 9:30 a.m. EST. Interested analysts and professional investors can register and participate through one of its call-in numbers:

(800) 715-9871 (U.S., toll-free)

(646) 307-1963 (International)

Event ID: 6640134

Participants should call at least 10 minutes before the start and follow the audio prompts after typing in the Event ID. The call will also be broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company’s website. The replay of the webcast will be available on the site two hours following the call.