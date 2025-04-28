CAPHRA Urges Malaysia to Reject Vape Bans 

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today (April 28) urged Malaysian authorities to reject “counterproductive bans” on vaping and adopt risk-proportionate regulations, citing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) persistent neglect of harm reduction strategies as a key driver of preventable smoking-related deaths.

The call comes as Malaysia faces pressure to tighten vaping controls under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), with state-level bans and stricter nicotine limits threatening progress. CAPHRA warns that such measures risk replicating failed prohibitions in Bhutan and South Africa, where bans fuel illicit markets and health risks.

“Enforcing stricter controls on high-risk products over safer alternatives is better than outright bans,” Universiti Kebangsaan Malasia professor Dr. Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh said. “Malaysia must differentiate between combustible cigarettes and harm reduction tools.”

CAPHRA criticized the WHO, saying it ignores vaping’s role in smoking cessation. Despite Malaysia’s illicit tobacco trade dominating 55.3% of the market in 2023, WHO projects smoking rates will rise to 30% by 2025, contrasting sharply with Sweden’s 5% rate achieved through harm reduction.

“We firmly believe that an outright ban on vape products is counterproductive and could lead to unintended consequences, including the proliferation of black market activities,” Samsul Arrifin Kamal of MOVE Malaysia said. “The solution lies in implementing stricter controls, risk-proportionate regulations, and robust enforcement mechanisms. By establishing clear guidelines for the production, sale, and use of vape products, we can ensure consumer safety.”