Maldives’ Customs Seize 13.6M Cigarettes as Illicit Market Thrives

Custom officials in the Maldives seized 13.6 million cigarettes at a sea cargo terminal worth MVR 122 million ($7.9 million), officials said. Inspectors found 1,360 cases of cigarettes in two 40-foot containers.

Under the law, cigarettes must be imported with a warning message label and under a special permit, but these cigarettes lacked both. Customs did not disclose the name of the company attempting to import them.

Officials believe the illicit cigarette market in the country is thriving. Following a doubling in import duty in the Maldives, reports said detections of Manchesters, a popular smuggled brand in the region, are being made and tax revenues have plunged suddenly.

“High taxes and revenue losses are also encouraged by international agencies in some countries, though analysts say high taxes and economic controls of all kinds encourage disrespect for the law and corruption,” Economy Next wrote, claiming duties from cigarette imports in Maldives dropped from MVR 100 million ($6.5 million) to MVR 5 million ($325,000). “There have been some anecdotes suggesting that Maldives imports are smuggled to third countries, like Sri Lanka, through what some euphemistically call the ‘muhuda meda market’ (the market in the middle of the sea).”