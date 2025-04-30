Black Buffalo Tabs Booth as Chief Legal Officer

Black Buffalo Inc. announced the appointment of Kellsi Booth as its Chief Legal Officer. Booth joins the Black Buffalo executive team with over a decade of experience in heavily regulated industries, with a focus on nicotine and tobacco. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs at Turning Point Brands, where she oversaw regulatory strategy and compliance for a portfolio of established consumer brands, including Zig-Zag and Stoker’s. Prior to that, she held a series of progressive roles at Juul Labs, Inc., where she drove initiatives in regulatory, quality, and policy matters.

“Kellsi brings an unmatched depth of experience in regulatory affairs, legal strategy, and quality oversight,” said Matthew Hanson, Chief Growth Officer of Black Buffalo. “Her leadership will be pivotal as we continue our responsible, rapid growth within leading retail chains across the United States.”

Booth has built a career navigating complex regulatory frameworks and advocating for responsible innovation within the industry. She is actively involved in several industry trade associations, including the Coalition of Manufacturers of Smoking Alternatives, and serves as one of the co-founders and board members of OWNiT (Organization of Women in Nicotine & Tobacco) — an initiative dedicated to empowering women across the nicotine and tobacco space.