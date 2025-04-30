Brazil Projected to Crack $3B in Tobacco Exports

According to yesterday’s projection by consulting firm Deloitte, Brazil’s tobacco exports are expected to surpass the $3 billion mark in 2025. The forecast anticipates an increase of 10% to 15% in volume and value. In February, the projection was $2.977 billion.

According to data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Brazil shipped 104,000 tons of tobacco in the first quarter of 2025. The volume was 1.78% lower compared to the same period in 2024, however, the value of sales rose by 12.85%, reaching $744 million. The main buyers of Brazilian tobacco in the first quarter were China, Belgium, Indonesia, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2024, Brazil exported 455,000 tons of tobacco to 113 countries, generating around $2.9 billion in revenue. This figure exceeded the historical average of the past decade, which stood at $2 billion. Brazil has been the world’s largest tobacco exporter for over 30 years. About 90% of its production is destined for international markets. In terms of overall production, Brazil ranks second only to China.

“The preference of international customers for Brazilian tobacco is a direct result of the product’s quality and integrity, guaranteed by the Integrated Tobacco Production System,” said Valmor Thesing, president of the Interstate Tobacco Industry Union.