IQOS SystemCommercially Available in Texas

Today, PMI U.S. announced its FDA-authorized IQOS system is now commercially available to residents in the Greater Austin, Texas, area online at www.IQOS.com/us, at select pop-up stores, and other 21+ venues. IQOS is available in more than 70 markets globally since launching in Japan 10 years ago. The launch in Texas marks the first in a series of introductions in markets across the U.S.

“We’ve seen the impact that a diverse range of smoke-free alternatives—like IQOS and ZYN—can have in helping adults 21+ move away from cigarettes,” said Stacey Kennedy, PMI U.S. CEO. ”We are committed to raising awareness and educating both consumers and public health leaders about the progress being made in harm reduction with our smoke-free products.”

The news that Austinite’s can now purchase IQOS onlinefollows the March announcement that a permanent IQOS store opened downtown. Since October 2024, more than 5,000 Austin residents signed up to “Be the First” to experience IQOS.