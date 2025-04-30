Macao Considers Expanded Outdoor Smoking Bans

The head of Macao China’s Health Bureau, Lo Iek Long, says the government is considering changing the smoking law in Macao to include more outdoor areas where smoking is prohibited, such as the entrances of kindergartens and schools. According to multiple local media reports, the authorities are also looking to establish smoke-free zones in large spaces such as public squares and streets, with smoking only allowed in designated areas.

The possibility of tightening smoking regulations has been an ongoing discussion this year. In January, the prospect of banning smoking while walking was brought up. Last month, TDM (local television channel) interviewed tourists and locals, who agreed that such behavior was antisocial and expressed concern for health hazards.

Officials have deferred taking further action however, saying that the issue was complex. While acknowledging that it had also received many complaints and concerns about pedestrians smoking, the Macau United Citizens Association acknowledged that enforcing bans would be difficult.

The Health Bureau said half of 2024’s smoking violations were committed by tourists, most coming from mainland China.