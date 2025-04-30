Malawi Confiscates 170 “Nested” Tobacco Bales

Malawi’s Tobacco Commission (TC) confiscated at least 170 nested tobacco bales in the three weeks of sales. Nesting is the concealment of stems, scraps, loose leaves, or any object within a bale to deceive a buyer on quality or quantity.

“Out of 170 bales, 140 have been confiscated at Lilongwe Floors, 25 at Chinkhoma, and two at Limbe Floors,” TC public relations officer Telephorus Chigwenembe said.

Chigwenembe said the confiscated bales have been sent to grading companies for rehandling. Proceeds from the sale of the rehandled bales will be forfeited to the Commission, whereas in years past, the TC split the money with the tobacco owners.