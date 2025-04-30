Maldives Requiring Tobacco Sellers to Check IDs

Last year, Maldives passed laws that raised the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21, set a generational ban so that no one born after January 1, 2007, could ever buy tobacco products, and banned the import of vape products. This week, Kinbidhoo MP Ali Ashrag proposed an amendment requiring tobacco sellers to request official government identification if there is any doubt about a buyer’s age, placing extra responsibility and potential punishments on the vendor.

The new amendment is part of the government’s plan to establish a tobacco-free generation.

“This is a matter of national urgency, especially for a small population like Maldives,” President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said. “Those born since January 1, 2007, make up 30.1% of the current population of 411,741.”