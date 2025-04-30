Philippines Files Tax Evasion Case Against Vape Brands 

The Philippines Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed tax evasion complaints against several vape brands due to alleged evasion of over P8.7 billion ($157 million) in taxes. The complaint was filed by BIR Commissioner Romero Lumagui Jr. before the Department of Justice on Tuesday (April 29), against vape firms carrying the brand names Flava, Denkat, and Flare.

“It was confirmed that the excise [taxes] on these products were not paid. All of them are illicit,” Lumagui said. “This is what happens when you keep violating our tax laws. We are continuing our monitoring of the vape industry, so you can expect that this will not be the last time we file a case.”

He also said that with the continued proliferation of illicit vape products in the market, the government’s total loss is probably billions more. The BIR said that it seized 560,000 units of vape products in 2024, representing P415 million ($7.5 million) in unpaid taxes.

In addition to tax evasion, the charges filed also include the illegal possession of vape products without the required excise tax under Section 263 of the National Internal Revenue Code, as well as failure to submit excise tax returns.