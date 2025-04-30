PMI Hosting Annual Meeting Webcast May 7

Philip Morris International Inc. announced it will host a live audio webcast of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9 a.m. EST. The meeting will be in a virtual format and can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PM2025. Presentation slides, script, and an archived recording of the webcast will be available at the same link. The recording will be available for one year from the date of the meeting.

During the meeting, André Calantzopoulos, Chairman of the Board, and Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer, will address shareholders and answer questions. Only shareholders of record with a valid 16-digit control number will be allowed to ask a question or make a comment.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on mobile devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations App at www.pmi.com/irapp.