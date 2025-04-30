Study: Charcoal-Free Shisha Significantly Less Harmful

In what the company calls “the world’s first charcoal-free shisha product,” OOKA announced the results of a study conducted by ASL Analytic Service Laboratory GmbH in Germany that found emissions from its heated system showed zero detection of many of the most harmful by-products of combustion, including carbon monoxide, benzene, toluene, and benzo[a]pyrene – substances typically found in both cigarettes and charcoal-heated shisha. The peer-reviewed study was published today (April 30) in Nature’s Scientific Reports.

“As the first electronically heated shisha system, OOKA represents a major advancement in inhalation technology, providing a charcoal-free, smoke-free experience without compromising flavor or ritual,” the company said in a press release. “The product’s multi-patented design eliminates combustion-related toxicants while offering consumers a consistent and premium experience.

“The study provides substantive new evidence that OOKA is a breakthrough in harm reduction, delivering one of the cleanest inhalation experiences currently available without any compromise on flavor and experience for users

The study tested emissions from OOKA across 37 toxicants and showed that emissions of key aldehydes—including acrolein, acetaldehyde, and formaldehyde—were reduced by up to 96% in the charcoal-free device compared to traditional shisha. When typical real-world consumption is factored in, toxicant exposure was estimated to be up to 100 times lower than cigarette smoking.

“These findings have significant implications, not just for public health but also for shisha regulation and consumer understanding,” Dr. Ian Fearon, study co-author and a leading global expert in the scientific basis for tobacco harm reduction, said. “Misconceptions around waterpipe use have gone unchallenged for too long, and studies like this help bring clarity and credible data to a rapidly evolving category.”

OOKA is one of six shisha/hookah brands under AIR (Advanced Inhalation Rituals).