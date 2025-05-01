Altria to Host Annual Meeting May 15

Altria Group, Inc. will host a live audio webcast of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders May 15, 2025, at 9 a.m. EST. During the meeting, shareholders as of the 2025 Annual Meeting record date (March 25, 2025) will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to submit questions during the meeting as time permits. Although shareholders will be able to vote their shares during the meeting, they are encouraged to do so before the meeting using one of the methods described in the 2025 Proxy Statement.

If you are not a shareholder, you may listen as a guest but cannot participate.

Directions on how to participate in the meeting are posted at www.altria.com/proxy.

Instead of a business update presentation at the 2025 Annual Meeting, the company encourages shareholders and guests to review resources before the meeting, available at www.altria.com/investors.