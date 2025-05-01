Capital Group Has Less Than 5% Voting Rights in Scandinavian

The Capital Group Companies, Inc., the world’s largest active fund manager, reported that it controls 4.91% of the total share capital in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S. Capital Group controls 4,226,410 shares. This reporting is in reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven).

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the U.S., Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.