Malawi Leaf Hits New High 

Nyasa Tobacco Company (NTC), Malawi’s leading tobacco buyer, made headlines this week by purchasing tobacco at $3.30 per kilogram on the auction floors, the highest so far this season. Fleetwood Haiya, Director of Nyasa Tobacco, praised farmers for consistently delivering high-quality leaf since the marketing season opened in April.

“This $3.30 is not just a number, it’s a recognition of the sweat, dedication, and hard work that our farmers invest in producing quality tobacco,” said Haiya. “As a proudly local company, we believe in rewarding excellence, and today’s pricing is a direct result of that belief.”

Haiya emphasized that this price was not from contract farming, but achieved on the open auction floor, making it a true milestone in farmer empowerment and transparent pricing. He also urged farmers to maintain good grading practices, stressing that proper grading significantly enhances the value of their product. “Grading is key. When the leaf is well-graded, we’re more than willing to pay top dollar,” he said. “We want to ensure that every kilogram reflects a fair return on the farmer’s effort.”