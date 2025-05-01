No Saint Latest Vape Offered in UK

No Saint is a new vaping brand and technology platform launching in the UK today (May 1), offering what the company says is “a sophisticated, safer alternative that prioritizes quality, innovation, and responsibility.” Mladen Barbaric created the product and said he raised $50 million in funding from companies like Coca-Cola, Vitamin Water, and Patron, as well as health and wellness activist investors, such as HumanCo and Jason Karp.

“Built with cutting-edge technology and premium ingredients, No Saint’s vaporizer can last up to two years and eliminates hazardous flavors and harmful chemicals found in many existing brands,” the company said in a press release. “This offers adults a safer, more refined vaping experience, with zero heavy metals and relentlessly tested formulations and emissions. The brand is also committed to transparency, publishing all its chemical analysis and emissions data that ensures the safest way to vape.”

“We saw a big gap in the market for a responsible and premium vaping experience, so we set out to create a product that prioritizes quality, refinement, and safety,” said Barbaric. “No Saint offers a grown-up approach to vaping, delivering superior taste, cleaner emissions, and an overall more responsible alternative to traditional smoking, bringing some much-needed taste to the game.”

The No Saint will be available to purchase at nosaint.co, two company stores in London, and at 500 independent retailers across London and the South East.