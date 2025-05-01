Off-Stamp Adds Ice-Cube to Vape Lineup

Today (May 1), Off-Stamp launched Ice-Cube, the latest pod added to its flagship X-Cube kit. The pods and the matching kits will be available for sale on BestVape.com starting today.

The Ice-Cube is designed with an adjustable cooling experience, offering personalized three-tiered sensations. The side button allows cooling level adjustment that offers different sensations. The pod features an 18 ml e-liquid capacity, bringing up to 25,000 puffs for long-lasting enjoyment.

The line offers 10 flavors: four mint-based and six mixed fruity blends.