Brian King Joins Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Yesterday (May 1), the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids today named Brian King as Executive Vice President for U.S. Programs to lead the organization’s work at the federal, state and local levels. Last month King was forced out of his role as the director of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products (CTP).

“Brian King is extraordinarily qualified to lead our U.S. programs at this critical time.,” said Yolonda C. Richardson, president and CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “Brian has dedicated his career to advancing science-based policies and programs that reduce tobacco use and its devastating consequences. His leadership, passion and breadth of knowledge and experience will guide us in the next phase of our work to protect children and end the death and disease caused by tobacco.”

Under King’s leadership, the CTP was besieged by criticism from all sides, including politicians, anti-smoking advocates, and tobacco and vaping companies, as the FDA rejected applications for millions of flavored e-cigarettes, citing insufficient data that the products would help adult smokers while not becoming popular with underage kids. Those rejections resulted in multiple lawsuits against the FDA from vape makers.

Prior to joining FDA, King served as the Deputy Director for Research Translation in CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health and as Executive Editor of CDC’s Morbidity & Mortality Weekly Report. He holds a doctorate and M.P.H. in Epidemiology from the State University of New York at Buffalo.