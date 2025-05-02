Radloff Tabbed to Head USTC

The U.S. Tobacco Cooperative’s (USTC) board of directors appointed Ron Radloff as president and Chief Executive Officer. Most recently serving as senior vice president of operations, Radloff joined USTC in July 2016 as the director of finance at USTC’s manufacturing operations, U.S. Flue Cured Tobacco Growers, and has held a variety of positions at USFC, including director of manufacturing and operations. Before joining USTC, Radloff served as a controller for Mohawk Industries, assistant controller of Daltile, and held engineering and finance positions with Norfolk Southern and IBM.

“Ron brings fresh experience and leadership to guide us forward,” Danny Watkins, USTC chairman, said. “At U.S. Tobacco Cooperative, we take great pride in our longstanding commitment to excellence. Ron is poised to uphold and build upon that standard.”