22nd Century Announces Q1 Webcast

22nd Century Group, Inc. will host a webcast May 13, 2025, at 8 a.m. EST to discuss its 2025 first quarter results, which are to be reported in a press release at 6 a.m. EST the same day.

During the webcast, Larry Firestone, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Otto, chief financial officer, will review financial results, discuss progress made in the recent months, and update plans for the 2025 year.

The live and archived webcast will be accessible on the Events web page in the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website, at https://ir.xxiicentury.com/events. The company suggests listeners log in 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.