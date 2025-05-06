Dem Lawsuit Wants HHS “Restructure” Undone

A group of Democratic-led states filed a lawsuit today (May 5) to challenge the Trump administration’s decision to fire 10,000 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services employees. Filed in federal court in Providence, Rhode Island, attorneys general from 19 states and the District of Columbia said the job cuts and agency consolidations U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy announced in late March unconstitutionally stripped the department of the resources necessary to do its job.

The layoffs, in addition to earlier buyout offers and firings of probationary employees, reduced the number of full-time HHS employees from 82,000 to 62,000 and left key offices unable to perform statutory functions, the lawsuit said.

As part of the restructuring plan, HHS said it was also collapsing 28 divisions into 15 and closing half of its 10 regional offices.

The states argue that Kennedy lacked the authority to launch the widespread layoffs and restructuring and that the administration violated the U.S. Constitution by usurping Congress’ authority to create and fund agencies’ operations. The states asked a judge to block HHS from implementing Kennedy’s plan announced on March 27, prevent the department from being dismantled, and force the administration to restore health

HHS declined to comment on the lawsuit. It previously said the restructuring was necessary to streamline its functions and that the layoffs would save taxpayers $1.8 billion annually.