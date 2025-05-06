Malaysia Wants Vape Ban at State Level, Not Federal 

The Health Minister for Malaysia said even though the government is not working toward banning vape products on the federal level, it hopes the trend to ban them will continue at the state level as local officials stop issuing licenses to retailers selling vapes and e-cigarettes.

“We hope more will take the position of not issuing licenses to vape premises,” Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said. “Otherwise, any licenses issued must strictly comply with the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024.”

On April 24, Terengganu announced it would ban vape products beginning August 1, and then three days later Kedah said it was considering doing the same. Previously, both Johor and Kelantan banned vapor products in 2016.

When asked if a national ban was being considered, Dzulkefly said the federal government adopted a regulatory enforcement model following the passage of the Act.

“We took a firm position to regulate tobacco-related products. That is the stance and position of the federal government,” he said. “At the same time, we support state governments that have the authority not to issue vape sales licenses. So let us work together.”