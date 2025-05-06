PMI Exec Sees Strong Potential for Smoke-Free Products in Philippines

A top executive of Philip Morris International (PMI) expressed optimism about the growth of smoke-free alternatives in the Philippines, saying the company sees strong potential despite being in the early stages of its market rollout.

“In the Philippines, we are still at the very early stages, but we have a lot of confidence in smoke-free products,” said Stefano Volpetti, president of the smoke-free products category and chief consumer officer at PMI.

Volpetti said progress in Metro Manila is already showing promise, drawing parallels with the company’s initial launches in other countries. He said PMI is committed to making smoke-free alternatives accessible to Filipino smokers, particularly through education and proper explanation of the products.

“If you think about it, when we started in Italy and in Japan, we started from Milan and Nagoya,” Volpetti said. “We are starting the same journey in the Philippines, starting from Metro Manila. It is clear that when those smoke-free alternatives are well explained to Filipino smokers, there is clearly attraction to move from traditional cigarettes.

“But we are very confident, because this is a journey that we have done in more than 90 countries around the world. We know the recipe of this journey and the progress in Metro Manila is very powerful.”

At present, PMI’s smoke-free offerings in the Philippines include IQOS devices, HEETS and TEREA sticks, the more affordable BONDS device, BLENDS consumables and the ZYN oral nicotine product. When asked about the affordability of smoke-free products for Filipinos, Volpetti acknowledged the economic barriers but said PMI is working to provide more options.

“In general, we have two important aspects of this journey,” he said. “The first aspect is to be sure that smokers understand the benefits of smoke-free alternatives. Because if you don’t understand the benefits, if the benefits are not explained to you, it is very difficult to be able to appreciate that.

“We are able to design the consumables in a way that is more in tune with the experience of different consumers around the world. [What the consumers around] the world wants in terms of taste, flavor, in terms of pleasure, but also in terms of the budget they are ready to pay. In the coming future, you will see a portfolio that is more balanced between the premium segment and the medium segment. Our mission is to provide choices across all consumer categories.”