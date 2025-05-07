BAT Debuts New Cigarette in Korea

BAT Rothmans, the South Korean subsidiary of British American Tobacco, announced today (May 7) the global launch of a new cigarette brand, Global Editions by Dunhill, with Korea serving as the first market. The release marks the debut of Dunhill’s first-ever sub-brand.

Inspired by three of the world’s most iconic cities—New York, Paris, and London—the Global Editions aim to capture the spirit of travel and the allure of brief escapes from everyday life. The company said the brand is designed specifically with Korean consumers in mind, reflecting their tastes in both flavor and design.

The new line includes two King Size products—the New York Edition and the Paris Edition—each featuring a dual capsule system and delivering distinctive flavor combinations. The London Edition, a Fine Cut Super Slim cigarette, offers a crisp, single-capsule experience. Tar and nicotine levels range from 3.0mg to 0.20mg in the King Size variants to 1.5mg to 0.10mg in the Super Slim.

“Global Editions by Dunhill captures special moments of travel and offers consumers a distinctive sensory experience,” said a BAT Rothmans representative. “As we take this first step, we are committed to establishing a strong presence in the combustible cigarette market and building a new global brand story beyond Korea.”

The three editions will be available nationwide at convenience stores and tobacco retailers, priced at 4,500 won ($3.22).