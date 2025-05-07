PMI Hosts Shareholders Meeting

Philip Morris International Inc. held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders today (May 7), with board chairman André Calantzopoulos and CEO Jacek Olczak answering questions and presenting the company’s performance.

“Our smoke-free transformation continues to advance rapidly,” Olczak said. “We marked the 10-year anniversaries for both IQOS and ZYN in 2024 while achieving several key milestones, including our smoke-free business reaching almost $15 billion in net revenues.

“We are increasingly deploying a multicategory strategy with our leading brands IQOS, ZYN, and VEEV, supporting our position as the global smoke-free champion as we continue to deliver meaningful value for our shareholders.”

Shareholders elected 11 nominees for director; approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of named executive officers; and ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as independent auditors. Final voting results will be included in a Form 8-K that PMI will file with the SEC in the coming days.

An archived copy of the webcast is available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PM2025.