Turning Point Announces 1Q YoY Increase of 28.1%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. today (May 7) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, with net sales increasing 28.1% YoY to $106.4 million.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results,” said Graham Purdy, President and CEO. “Modern Oral sales were $22.3 million, up nearly 10 times versus the prior year and nearly double the prior quarter. MST and looseleaf exceeded our expectations, and Zig-Zag was in line with our expectations.”

The announcement included a Q1 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $27.7 million, up 12.0% over the prior year, and a reaffirmation of previously announced 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $108 million to $113 million; increasing full-year consolidated nicotine pouch sales guidance to a range of $80 million to $95 million, from $60 million to $80 million.

The company said Stoker’s Products net sales increased 62.7%; Zig-Zag Products net sales increased 1.2%; and gross profit increased 23.3% to $59.6 million.