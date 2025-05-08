Baltimore Sues PMI for “Peddling Zyn to Kids”

The City of Baltimore filed a lawsuit against Philip Morris yesterday (May 7) in the city’s Circuit Court for violating Baltimore’s Consumer Protection Ordinance through deceptive marketing practices to “peddle Zyn oral nicotine pouches to minors.” The city said PMI used “Big Tobacco’s well-developed playbook” to deceptively market flavored Zyn nicotine pouch products and hook a new generation of nicotine users.”

“The purpose of creating a flavored tobacco product is clear — it is meant to capture children and adolescents,” the city’s complaint says.

The complaint cites recent research that nearly 2% of middle and high school students report using nicotine pouches, and a separate survey where more than two-thirds of underage respondents reported Zyn as their favorite brand of tobacco pouches.

“Zyn’s manufacturers have put profits ahead of the health and safety of Baltimoreans, in particular our children through manipulative marketing practices, and my office won’t stand for it,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a news release Wednesday. “We are committed to holding these companies accountable for their recklessness in pushing these highly addictive nicotine pouches.”

This is not the first time the city has targeted nicotine-related products with a lawsuit alleging deceptive marketing. Baltimore sued Juul Labs Inc. in 2020, accusing the electronic cigarette maker of promoting to minors. In September, the city reached an $8 million settlement with the California-based company.