Don’t Gamble Your PMTA: Bet on Your Quality System

By: Gabriel Muñiz

The recent leadership changes and staffing reductions at the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) have created a moment of uncertainty, but also opportunity, for the tobacco and nicotine industry. With shifting priorities and new leadership on the horizon, some manufacturers see a chance to reset the regulatory conversation. While some companies are using this moment to tighten up operations and reinforce compliance in order to have a better chance at a favorable premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) outcome, others are taking a gamble, scaling back on quality systems and asking themselves, “Do we really have to keep doing all of this?”

The question often centers around the expectations outlined in 21 CFR Part 1114 and the commitments companies made in their PMTAs. In a push to save costs, some manufacturers are reportedly reducing quality oversight, cutting corners in documentation, and stepping away from key controls they originally described in their PMTAs. The rationale? If enforcement is slowing down, maybe the FDA won’t notice or maybe it won’t matter.

That’s a risky assumption.

A PMTA is more than a regulatory formality. It’s a company’s game plan. A commitment to how the product will be manufactured, tested, controlled, and distributed. If your application included a robust quality management system (QMS), specific product testing protocols, or detailed supplier qualification processes, you’re expected to follow through. Along with the science, those commitments were the basis on which the FDA evaluated whether your product was “appropriate for the protection of public health.”

Under Section 910 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), the FDA has the authority to withdraw or suspend a marketing granted order (MGO) if it determines that a tobacco product is no longer “appropriate for the protection of public health,” the standard upon which PMTAs are evaluated and approved. If an inspection or oversight activity reveals that a company has significantly deviated from the manufacturing methods, testing protocols, or quality systems described in its PMTA, the FDA may conclude that the product no longer meets the criteria for market authorization. While there hasn’t yet been a public case of an MGO being rescinded solely for failure to follow internal PMTA commitments, the legal basis for such action is clear. An MGO is conditional—it depends on a company continuing to manufacture its product as promised. Deviating from that blueprint introduces real regulatory risk.

While some in the industry viewed the Fifth Circuit’s ruling in Bidi Vapor v. FDA as a signal that the tide was turning in manufacturers’ favor, the outcome in FDA v. Wages and White Lion Investments LLC made it clear: Companies are still expected to meet regulatory requirements and support their products with quality data and compliance. The courts may question FDA procedures, but they won’t eliminate the work required to maintain market authorization.

Even in a more industry-friendly political environment, the responsibility to protect public health isn’t going away. The current administration may support regulatory efficiency and streamlined processes, but not at the expense of consumer safety. Companies that ignore or scale back their quality systems risk finding themselves unprepared when FDA inspections or compliance reviews resume in full force.

Now is the time for manufacturers to take stock of their internal systems and ensure alignment with their PMTAs. This includes verifying that quality controls, personnel training, document management, complaint handling, and supplier oversight are functioning as described. A comprehensive, well-maintained QMS doesn’t just satisfy regulatory requirements; it builds trust and stability, especially in a time of change.

This transition at CTP represents a golden opportunity, but only if companies take the right approach. Cutting corners today to save money may end up costing you far more if it puts your MGO at risk. Regulatory clarity, product stability, and long-term market access depend on more than a favorable headline—they depend on daily operational integrity.

The FDA may be shifting, but its core mandate remains. This is the moment for responsible manufacturers to lead by example, double down on quality, and show that this industry can thrive without sacrificing quality or consumer trust. For those willing to roll the dice, just remember, being the first company to lose an MGO over PMTA noncompliance isn’t the kind of milestone you want your brand remembered for.

Gabriel Muñiz, an independent consultant with EAS Consulting Group, is a regulatory compliance expert with extensive experience in the tobacco industry. Muñiz’s tenure at the FDA, particularly as a director within the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA), involved leading compliance and enforcement activities for the agency’s tobacco program. His work in building the tobacco operations program and shaping tobacco regulatory policy was instrumental in the development of key compliance strategies and regulatory frameworks, including the proposed tobacco product manufacturing practices. After his FDA career, Muñiz further honed his skills at Juul Labs, where he played a key role in developing premarket tobacco product applications and ensuring alignment with evolving federal regulations. His deep expertise in tobacco regulation will be invaluable to EAS’ clients seeking strategic compliance advice and navigating tobacco-related regulatory challenges.

