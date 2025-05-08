Iraq to Ban E-Cigarettes as Part of Larger Tobacco Crackdown

Yesterday (May 7), Iraq’s Ministry of Health announced plans to implement a nationwide ban on the import, sale, and circulation of electronic cigarettes, citing growing health concerns and a disturbing increase in their use among youth, including children.

Dr. Wasim Kilani, assistant director of Iraq’s National Anti-Tobacco Program at the Ministry of Health, said a new legislative measure, titled the “Law for Protection from the Harmful Effects of Tobacco,” is set to be passed soon. This law will decisively prohibit the entry and commercial exchange of e-cigarettes and will include clear enforcement mechanisms such as fines, legal penalties, and confiscation of the devices.

According to Ministry of Health statistics, 36% of Iraqi males, 18.7% of adults, and 11% of youth smoke. Kilani said e-cigarettes pose serious health risks and are becoming particularly popular among children, teenagers, and even young girls, due in part to their colorful designs and appealing flavors. “These devices have a dangerous impact on the brain and cognitive functions,” he said.

The crackdown on vaping is part of a broader national anti-tobacco campaign. Iraq, like many countries in the Middle East, has long battled high rates of cigarette smoking, but, according to the Ministry, the introduction of e-cigarettes has complicated the landscape by attracting a younger, tech-savvy demographic who often perceive vaping as a safer alternative.

While the bill still awaits formal passage, Kilani affirmed that its implementation will be strictly enforced, and he urged citizens, especially parents and educators, to support the effort to curb the vaping epidemic before it spirals further out of control.