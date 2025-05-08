Meerapfel Offering Supports PCA Advocacy

Meerapfel Cigar announced the launch of its 2025 Création Liberté, a special premium cigar blend created to support cigar rights movements and advocacy groups worldwide. Proceeds from this year’s brand will be donated to the Premium Cigar Association’s (PCA) Industry Defense Fund, which supports the association’s ongoing advocacy efforts.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Meerapfel team on Création Liberté and have the honor of being the recipient of proceeds from the sale of this unique product this year,” Joshua Habursky, executive director of the PCA, said. “The cigar is a symbol of our mission, and the proceeds will support our advocacy efforts.”

Création Liberté 2025 is hand rolled exclusively in a 6 x 50 Toro vitola and features a vintage Cameroon wrapper, a signature “sacred leaf” grown by the Meerapfel family. It is presented in a Paulownia-wood chest that holds two cigars. Only 613 of these sets are being released globally. Each Création Liberté 2025 set has a suggested retail price of $249.

“The greatest threat to our industry is the one that we have been facing over the past years: the threat of regulation,” said company head Jeremiah E. Meerapfel. “Thank goodness we have organizations such as the PCA that stand up for the consumers, the manufacturers, and the farmers. They do the dirty work: Educating and reminding our leadership of the importance of premium cigars for our societies and quality of life. It is people such as the PCA members that help us defend our craft and the future generations of our industry. We are eternally grateful. This is our tradition, and we will fight to protect it.”