Thailand’s Education Ministry Bans Vapes at Schools and Offices

Thailand’s Ministry of Education officially banned the use of e-cigarettes in all schools and offices under its jurisdiction, citing the growing popularity of vaping among young people, a government spokesman said yesterday (May 7).

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang said the ministry recognized that more young people have taken up vaping due to increased accessibility and online advertisements specifically targeting youth. To combat this, the Ministry introduced four key measures to coincide with the ban: awareness campaigns, no-vaping signage, monitoring and prevention, and disciplinary action.