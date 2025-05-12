BAT Launches New Campaign as it Updates Neo Series

British American Tobacco (BAT) Japan announced the fourth cycle of the “Live Life in Color” campaign with the launch of its Limited Edition glo Hyper Pro Aurora heated tobacco device. BAT is looking to revive the glo franchise in Japan, the world’s largest and most competitive heated tobacco market, as its category share dipped from 20.1% in 2022 to 17.8% in 2024.

The device will only be available at the official VELO online store beginning May 26, with a price of ¥4,980 (US$33.6). “Live Life in Color” is glo’s brand campaign with the theme “Turn vibrant days into joy.” BAT further enhanced the richness and fullness of the fruity flavors, improving the aroma and taste, while also enhancing the cooling sensation for an even more refreshing experience.

In addition, BAT also revamped the entire neo series by upgrading the packaging colors and changing the flavor names. The packaging colors now match the flavors, making it easier for consumers to recognize the flavor. In particular, the color of the menthol packs changed from dark to light as the flavor changed from strong to weak menthol.