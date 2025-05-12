JTI Adds Three Flavors to Pouch Line

Japan Tobacco International UK has expanded its Nordic Spirit nicotine pouch line by introducing “three on-trend flavor variants designed to elevate the consumer experience and cater to the growing demand for berry and tropical flavors.” With Nordic Spirit already delivering £4.5m in value sales each month

Available now for independent retailers and symbol groups, the new Raspberry, Tropical Mix, and Forest Berries offerings feature a quicker and stronger flavor release, along with increased moisture content. The packaging and pouch size has also been changed to be more convenient for the user.

“Consumers in this space are seeking bolder flavor experiences and greater variety from nicotine pouches,” said Bruce Terry, Portfolio Brand Manager at JTI UK. “That insight guided the development of our latest Nordic Spirit range, where we placed a strong emphasis on both intensity and diversity of flavors.

“With enhanced taste profiles and a more impactful sensory experience, our new variants are set to excite the category, creating a valuable opportunity for retailers to drive sales and maximize profitability.”

Retailers can purchase the new Nordic Spirit flavors through wholesalers or via the JTI360 website.