22nd Century Sees 50% Jump from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025

22nd Century Group, Inc. today (May 13) announced results for the first quarter, ended March 31, and provided an update on recent business highlights. Compared to the fourth quarter 2024, first quarter 2025 saw net revenues increase from $4 million to $6 million and gross profit losses declined from $1.3 million to $600,000. Operating expenses decreased from $2.8 million to $2 million, the lowest quarterly amount since company restructuring began in 2023, and operating losses decreased from $4.1 million to $2.6 million.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate the positive trends we expect to build on in 2025 as we secure new opportunities to drive volume across our VLN, core CMO and filtered cigar businesses, with a particular emphasis on leveraging both our own and customer driven campaigns for partner branded products,” said Larry Firestone, CEO of 22nd Century Group. “We are excited about the upcoming launch of now two partner-branded VLN products, both for chains with substantial retail store counts, bringing additional partner-supported marketing and outreach activity to grow sales volumes in the VLN category. We are moving ahead on these and other opportunities ahead as we continue to execute our growth strategy in 2025.”

View the full financial report here.