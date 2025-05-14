Foundation Cigar Latest to Up Prices from Tariff

Foundation Cigar Co. announced it will increase the prices of most of its cigars beginning June 1 due to the Trump Administration’s April tariff announcement. Nicholas Melillo, Foundation’s owner, told Halfwheel that the increases would not apply to the company’s limited edition releases like the Highclere Castle Senetjer, The Tabernacle Knight Commander, or the upcoming Foundation 10 Year Aniversario. Foundation is the fifth major cigar company to make such an announcement, but did not detail the amounts of the increase.

“At Foundation Cigar Company, we have always prioritized price stability while remaining dedicated to delivering premium cigars rooted in tradition, quality, and craftsmanship,” the company said in a letter to retailers. “Over the past several months, we have worked diligently to absorb a portion of these rising costs to shield our partners from disruption. However, the magnitude of the current tariff structure necessitates a modest adjustment in pricing across select product lines to ensure we can continue upholding the standards you expect from us.”