Papua New Guinea Bans Vapes

Papua New Guinea’s Health Department declared an immediate ban on the importing and use of any form of vape products, effective immediately. Health Minister Elias Kapavore announced the ban May 13, saying he was concerned about the effects tobacco products had on people between the ages of 11 and 17 in the country.

“As of [May 13], I want to say that we are signing off [on] the ban on e-cigarettes and it will be now formally issued though gazettal notice,” Kapavore said. “And once it’s published on the gazette, it will take seven days to get full effect for its full implementation, and any e-cigarette products coming to our country will be deemed illegal under our law.”

The proposed ban prohibits the sale of e-cigarettes and their components. Those guilty of breaching the ban would face a K10,000 ($2,400) fine as an individual and K100,000 ($24,000) fine for a company. The company fine could be doubled for a “tobacco company.”